Pair charged over £1m Belfast cannabis seizure

Two men arrested over a £1million cannabis find in Belfast have been charged

Both men - aged 29 and 61 - have been charged with offences including possession of and conspiracy to supply a Class B controlled drug.

The 29-year-old man has additionally been charged with possession of a false identity document.

The charges come after police stopped the car on the Ravenhill Road and arrested two occupants before searching a house in Belfast, where suspected drugs were found and a third man arrested.

A third man (43) arrested was released unconditionally.

The other two men are to appear in court on Thursday.