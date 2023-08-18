Pair charged over drug offences linked to Ards and north Down feud

Detectives have been investigating criminal activity linked to a feud between rival groups in Ards and North Down.

Two men have been charged in connection with a loyalist feud in Ards and north Down .

Detectives investigating criminal activity linked to the feud between rival groups charged the pair following arrests in Newtownards yesterday (Thursday).

A 35-year-old man has been charged with two counts of possession of a class A controlled drug, being concerned in the supply of a class A controlled drug and being concerned in the supply of a class B controlled drug.

He is due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates Court on Friday.

A 44-year-old man has been charged with possession of a class A controlled drug, being concerned in the supply of a class A controlled drug, and encouraging or assisting offences believing one or more will be committed.

He is due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates Court on Wednesday, September 13.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.