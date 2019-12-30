Pair charged over vicious Belfast Poleglass attack which left man with head and face injuries

Two men have been charged after a serious assault in west Belfast over the weekend.

A man aged in his 20s was left in hospital after suffering serious head and facial injuries in the attack in the Glenbawn Avenue area of Poleglass at around 6am on Sunday.

Two men, aged 18 and 21, have been charged with offences including assault occasioning actual bodily harm and grievous bodily harm with intent.

They will appear in Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday and, as is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.