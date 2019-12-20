Pair charged with murder of five-year-old girl in Newtownabbey

Two people have been charged with murder

Two people have been charged with the murder of a five-year-old girl in Newtownabbey on December 15.

The 31-year-old man and 25-year-old woman have also been charged with causing GBH with intent and causing or allowing the death of a child.

They are due to appear Belfast Magistrates Court on Saturday, December 21.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

The girl died in the Fernagh Drive area of Newtownabbey on Sunday.

A police vehicle was parked outside a property in the area on Sunday morning, while a 'do not cross' line was put across the front of the house.