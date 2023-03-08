Pair drive to hospital in smashed up car following attack in Belfast

Smashed Audi, which it is understood the victims drove to the Royal Valley Hospital to self-attend A&E. Photo: Kevin Scott

A smashed up car has been pictured at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital following an assault in the city.

It comes as police are investigating a report of an attack on two men on Wednesday evening.

It is understood that they were attacked while in the Audi car.

They subsequently drove to the hospital to seek treatment at the Emergency Department.

Enquiries are continuing.