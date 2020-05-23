Pair escape injury as car struck by falling tree

The car which was hit by a falling tree on the A25 Downpatrick Road outside Seaforde, County Down

A father and daughter had a lucky escape yesterday after a large tree came down in high winds - hitting their car on the A25 at Seaforde.

Both father and daughter escaped injury - but were left badly shaken.

A yellow warning for wind was in force across Northern Ireland yesterday as a powerful low-pressure weather system brought winds gusting up to 66 mph. UK Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge said: "We've got an unusually deep low pressure system just to the north-west of Ireland.

"It's tracking north-eastwards heading for Scotland.

"If it had arrived a couple of months ago, it would have been a normal winter gale - but this one has arrived quite late in the year.

"The worst thing about it is that it comes at a time of the year when all the trees are in full leaf.

"And it's come on the back of such a settled spell - which is a bit more of a shock to the system," the forecaster said.

But things are looking up for next week. "On Sunday, things are starting to dry out, and Monday should be a really nice day," the forecaster said last night.

"And next week sees the return of high pressure conditions - generally dry, generally fairly settled."