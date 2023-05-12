Pair interviewed over baseball bat attack in Newry

Two men have been interviewed by police in connection with a baseball bat attack in Newry.

The victims, aged in their 20s, were assaulted in the Cleary Crescent area of the city on Sunday April 23.

A number of males armed with a baseball bat and crow bar set upon the two men outside a house shortly after 11.30am.

One of the victims was taken to hospital with a suspected broken ankle following the incident.

PSNI Detective Constable McGaffin said the suspects made off in a dark green BMW car.

“Two men attended for voluntary interview in relation to the investigation, which remains ongoing,” he added.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information, or who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the assault to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 690 23/04/23.”