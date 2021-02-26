Pair rescued from Belfast Harbour after falling from ferry

Two people have been taken from the water after going overboard on a Belfast-bound ferry on Thursday evening.

The incident happened as the Stena Horizon approached Belfast Harbour.

In a statement last night, Stena said the two people had been plucked from the water by rescue crews from two of its ferries.

“Stena Line can confirm that a ‘man overboard’ incident occurred on the Stena Horizon ferry at approximately 6.45pm this evening on its approach to berth in Belfast Harbour,” a spokesman said last night.

“Stena Line deployed emergency response crews from the Stena Horizon and Stena Superfast VIII which was in the vicinity at the time.

“Two persons were retrieved from the water and were attended to by local emergency service crews waiting on the dockside in Belfast.

“Stena Line has informed all relevant authorities of the incident and is currently assisting with the various investigations now under way.”

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call just before 7pm following reports of two people in the water in Belfast Harbour.

“NIAS despatched two Rapid Response Paramedics, two Emergency Crews and three HART Officers to the incident,” a spokesman said.

Both patients were out of the water prior to the ambulance crew's arrival.

Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to the Royal Children’s Hospital in Belfast and an adult to the Royal Victoria Hospital’s emergency department.

It is understood the matter has also been reported to the PSNI.