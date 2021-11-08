Pair to be sentenced for manslaughter of Belfast man Mark Ponisi next month

A man and woman will be sentenced next month for the manslaughter of Belfast man Mark Ponisi.

Patrick James Crymble and Samantha Brown were originally jointly charged with murdering Mr Ponisi, who was killed in his east Belfast home in January 2018.

The body of the 53-year-old was discovered in the living room of his London Road flat, and both Crymble and Brown were arrested.

In September Crymble (29), with an address at Maghaberry, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of unlawfully killing Mr Ponisi on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Today his co-accused Samantha Brown, of London Road in Belfast, appeared at Belfast Crown Court via a videolink with Hydebank, where she is currently on remand.

After confirming to a court clerk that she could see and hear proceedings, the 29-year-old was formally charged with murdering Mr Ponisi on January 29, 2018.

When this charge was put to her, she replied 'not guilty to murder, guilty to manslaughter.' This plea, her defence barrister said, was also on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Prosecuting barrister Ciaran Murphy QC said the Crown was accepting both pleas to manslaughter and added: "Our position is that both parties assaulted Mr Ponisi, and both parties are responsible for his death."

Mr Murphy told Mr Justice Humphreys the case "now requires the sentencing of both accused at the same time."

Pre-sentence reports will be compiled ahead of sentencing in what the Judge described as a "complicated and difficult case."

Mr Justice Humphreys set the date for plea as December 7, and Brown was remanded back into continued custody.