Pair to row Irish Sea to Northern Ireland and climb Slieve Donard as part of epic fundraising challenge

Charity fundraising challenge to scale all four of UK’s highest peaks

An adventuring duo from England are set to row to Northern Ireland and climb Slieve Donard as part of an epic fundraising challenge to scale all four of the UK’s highest peaks.

Katherine Wilkins (27) and Martin Johnston (30) from The Retreat fitness club in Northumberland are starting their heroic challenge on May 27.

Their journey begins on the Menai Strait, a choppy passage of water between mainland Wales and Anglesey before hiking to top of Snowdon.

After rowing to Cumbria and climbing Scafell Pike,

Katherine said the plan to reach Northern Ireland will see them row south of the Isle of Man before heading towards Newcastle and up Slieve Donard in early June.

A second crossing of the Irish Sea towards Scotland and a long walk to climb Ben Nevis (while carrying their oars) is expected to be the toughest section.

The total rowing distance is estimated at 600 miles plus with nearly 100 miles of walking.

In all, the challenge is expected to take anywhere between four and six weeks depending on weather and tides.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Katherine took a quick break from her gruelling training schedule to explain why she’s ready for the United Kingdom Four Peaks Row.

“Obviously adding Northern Ireland adds a huge strain, the Irish Sea will without doubt be the hardest section of the row."

She called the recent images of a massive fire on Slieve Donard “heartbreaking,” but said they would cooperate with local conservation efforts.

“I’ve done all the peaks before except Slieve Donard, and I have to say it’s the one I’m most looking forward to. It certainly looks the most beautiful and I’ve been looking at lots of videos and images to try and get to grips with it."

Incredibly, neither Katherine or Martin had ever completed more than 15 minutes on a rowing machine before starting their training.

“Now our training is basically doing a marathon on rowing machines most days," she said.

“Martin started training about a month after me. He was a marine in his former life so already has this wonderful in built endurance, but it’s been very full on and has been testing for both of us to put so many hours in."

Their punishing schedule starts with a 7.30am start with up to three hours on the rowing machine, with stretching or weight training in the afternoon.

A generous 20 miles walk is also thrown into the mix once a week to maximise the preparation, not that Katherine's complaining.

“I absolutely love the training, I’m one of these weird people that loves it even if it gets a bit painful," she said.

“Martin enjoys the training less so, but he’s still really excited for the expedition.”

The challenge is raising money for three charities; Dementia UK, Mind and Women in Sport.

With the unique nature of the challenge, Katherine and Martin have also applied to have it officially recognised by Guinness World Records.

During the mammoth journey, both will be trackable with frequent updates being posted on social media.

Further information on the challenge is available at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/fourpeaksrow.