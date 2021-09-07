Paisley claim 200 Christian missionaries facing death in Afghanistan sparked by hoax

A claim repeated by Ian Paisley in the House of Commons that more than 200 Christian missionaries were facing impending execution in Afghanistan has been dismissed as a hoax.

Following the Taliban take-over last month, the DUP MP voiced the claim, which was circulating widely on social media at the time, that the missionaries had been sentenced to death.

Speaking in the Commons on August 18, he asked Boris Johnson to rescue them. “He will be aware that there are 228 missionaries in Afghanistan currently under sentence of death. Those missionaries need to be taken out of Afghanistan,” Mr Paisley said.

“Will the Prime Minister assure the house that every effort will be made to bring back to safe haven people whose lives are under threat as a result of the catastrophe and foreign policy episode that has gone on in that country?”

Independent fact checking since has found there is no evidence to support the claim that missionaries were at risk. Rather, the claim was traced to a prayer chain dating back to 2009.

USA Today reported it could find “no recent reports of Christian missionaries being sentenced to death in Afghanistan”.

It stated: “The rumour stems from a decade-old chain message that independent fact-checking organizations have repeatedly debunked. There is no evidence the Taliban has sentenced 229 Christian missionaries to death, although the group has killed Christians in the past.”

Politifact reported: “We rate this claim false” while Snopes.com reached the same conclusion.

When asked about Mr Paisley’s claim last month, a DUP spokesperson said: “The threat posed by the Taliban to Christians and other religious minorities is very real and should be of concern to everyone.

“We welcome that the reports related to missionaries have not been borne out.

“However, the testimonies we have all heard from those who have escaped this regime should be a warning to everyone about the dangers of the regime now in charge within Afghanistan.”