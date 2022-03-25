‘Palpable’ anger in police ranks over zero pay increase

There is “palpable anger” among PSNI officers after being told there will be no pay increase this year.

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland (PFNI), the body that represents rank and file officers, said the decision meant salary levels had effectively eroded by 20% in the last 10 years.

PFNI chairman Mark Lindsay said the decision by Justice Minister Naomi Long would encourage more officers to leave their jobs.

“The pay process has left thousands of police officers trailing badly behind,” he said.

"At a time when inflation is rampant, this news from the Justice Minister means, in effect, a pay cut right now at the exact same rate as inflation, which is currently running at 7.4%.

“Officers are justifiably angry and feel let down. They have worked tirelessly at the sharp end during the Covid pandemic and it’s only through their efforts that the terrorist threat level has been reduced.

“To treat our men and women in this manner is disrespectful and has failed to recognise any of the hard work and risks they have taken over the past year on a daily basis.”

He said the decline in real terms for police pay was causing “serious challenges” for police families where difficult financial choices were being made.

“Officers are consistently asked to do more to safeguard our community and support other failing public services.

"Do more, and take more risks, but get paid less is not a sensible route for the Government or this devolved administration.

“Officers are leaving in greater number for less stressful and more rewarding occupations. Occupations where they are not assaulted and castigated on a daily basis. We will continue to lose experienced people which, in turn, will leave worrying gaps in the service that is provided.”

"We're heading into an Assembly election and it is a matter of deep regret that police pay is not a key priority for parties. Officers and their families are also voters but that fact seems to be conveniently overlooked.”

The Department of Justice has been contacted for a response.

In January, Mrs Long said that under the draft Stormont budget it “wouldn’t be possible to continue with recruitment, it would actually require, not just the PSNI, but right across the justice system for us to be looking at some fairly significant cuts. Cuts that I’ve been very clear, both with the finance minister and rest of the Executive, would be incredibly damaging to the justice system.”