Pals of Tyrone hurler Damian Casey raise £150k in his memory

Friends of the late Tyrone hurler Damian Casey (29) in Australia have raised an incredible £150,000 in his memory for a Newry charity.

Pals in Sydney raised $270,200 for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust charity in Newry.

It was founded by the parents of Kevin Bell, who was killed in a hit-and-run collision in New York, and helps repatriate the bodies of people from Ireland who have died abroad.

Colin Bell, a trustee of the charity, hailed Justin McQuaid, a lifelong friend of the late hurler who died in June 2022, as a “brilliant lad,” who “was a really close friend of Damian’s”.

“When poor Damian passed away, Justin and a group of friends who are based out in Sydney, organised a black-tie dinner,” said Mr Bell.

It was held in the Royal Randwick Racecourse in Sydney.

“Justin was able to fly my wife Ethna and I out to Australia and there was over 700 people who went to the dinner,” he said.

Mr Bell added that the “people were so amazingly generous with their donations to the trust. The money raised, AU$270,200 will naturally allow the trust to help many other families.”

Colin paid tribute to late hurler.

“He was such a popular lad, a very talented hurler, and he is still sorely missed and the event in Sydney is something he would have loved,” he said.

The club that Mr Casey played for, Eoghan Ruadh in Dungannon, praised Mr McQuaid in a Facebook, describing the effort as “unbelievable by all involved! Fair play Justy & Co.”

Mr Casey passed away in Alicante, Spain in June having travelled there to attend a wedding in which he was a groomsman. He passed away following an accident at a swimming pool, and his body was returned home with help from the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Considered by many to be Tyrone’s greatest hurler, he had helped his team win the Nicky Rackard Cup in May.

His county manager, Michael McShane, described Mr Casey as “a true gentleman,” and one of the “finest players,” he had managed.

Shortly after Mr Casey’s death, McShane tweeted poignantly: “On Earth you were a star both as a hurler and a gentleman. May your star shine brightly in heaven. Rest In Peace mo chara. You will be sorely missed.”

Mr Casey achieved many accolades with the Tyrone senior team.

Upon joining the squad in 2012, the full-forward started and scored in every game he played for Tyrone at senior level, making 100 outings in total.

One of Mr Casey’s most notable appearances was on May 21, 2022, when Tyrone beat Roscommon by five points in the Nicky Rackard Cup Final at Croke Park.

He scored 14 points of the teams total 1-21, and it marked his second time lifting the trophy.

In total, the full-forward racked up 39 goals and 908 points for Tyrone in league and championship action in his illustrious career.

Tyrone GAA added after his death: “Damian Casey was a special gift to Tyrone and to hurling. We were richer for his presence and are poorer for his passing.”