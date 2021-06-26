Pandemic behind NI’s slowest population rise since 1999

Northern Ireland's population was just under 1.9 million in June 2020

Increased deaths and travel disruption caused by the pandemic are behind the slowest population rise in Northern Ireland in over 20 years, official figures show.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) found that by June 30 last year the population had increased at a rate of 0.1 per cent to just under 1.9 million.

Despite a steady increase over the last generation (from 1.64 million in 1995) Nisra say the latest results reveal the slowest rate of growth since 1999.

Excess deaths during the early months of the pandemic as well as a drop in migration levels were cited as major factors.

Breaking the findings down, a natural increase of 5,200 people was calculated for 2020 after 21,900 births and 16,700 deaths were recorded.

Migration accounted for a loss of 3,300 people, with 21,200 people moving here to live and 24,500 people moving away to live elsewhere.

This is the first time negative migration figures have been seen since 2013, with Nisra citing a combination of the travel disruption caused by the pandemic as well as Brexit.

A trend for a growing elderly population continued, with those aged 65 and over increasing by 1.7 per cent to 319,000 people.

Meanwhile, the amount of children aged 16 and under remained stable at 395,800.

Three Local Government Districts saw their populations decrease over the year, from a 0.1 per cent drop in Fermanagh and Omagh as well as Derry City and Strabane to 0.3 per cent in Belfast.

The largest population growth was seen in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon at 0.5 per cent.

Northern Ireland’s 0.1 per cent increase was slower than the UK average in the same period at 0.43 per cent, increasing by 284,400 people to 67.081 million.

England had the biggest increase at 0.47 per cent to 56.55 million, Scotland by 0.05 per cent to 5,466 million and Wales by 0.53 per cent to 3.17 million.

In the Republic of Ireland (up to April 2020) there was a population increase of 1.1 per cent to 4.98 million.

This brings the population of the island of Ireland as a whole to 6.87 million in mid-2020.

Findings: Esmond Birnie says there are several reasons behind the statistics

Dr Esmond Birnie, Senior Economist with Ulster University, commented: “The immediate explanation for this very slow growth during 2019-20 was a combination of a continued decline in the birth rate (this had already been declining gradually during 2015-20), a rise in ‘excess mortality’ during the three months March 2020-June 2020 which is almost certainly attributable to the first wave of Covid-19 and unusually high out-migration from NI.”

He said next year’s findings would give a clearer picture of the long term impact of the pandemic, such as further out-migration and a continued reduction in birth rates.

The latest figures follow the completion of the Northern Ireland census in March this year.

With at least 97% of households completing the questionnaire, the once in a decade survey will produce a detailed profile of Northern Ireland’s population.

While the breakdown along religious lines in Northern Ireland often grabs headlines the survey also helps to inform public policy and the allocation of resources for years to come.