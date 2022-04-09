P&O Ferries set to restart Larne to Cairnryan route following inspection

Ferry company P&O has announced that services between Larne and Cairnryan in Scotland will restart on Sunday morning.

Its vessels were grounded last month after P&O sacked around 800 seafaring workers over a Zoom call and replaced them with low-paid agency staff.

The company faced widespread criticism from workers and trade unions over the dismissals.

A spokesperson for P&O Ferries said: “On Friday, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) completed its most recent inspection of the European Causeway, and have confirmed it is safe to sail.

“We are delighted that we will be able to restart full services between Larne and Cairnryan from 8am, Sunday 10th April.

“P&O is pleased to play its part in supporting customers to move vital goods between the Northern Ireland and Scotland.”

On Thursday the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said it was carrying out a reinspection of the European Causeway at P&O Ferries’ request.

An MCA spokesman said: “All inspections have to satisfy the Maritime and Coastguard Agency that the ferries fulfil the requirement of the Port State Control regime and are safe to put to sea.

“There are no further inspections of P&O Ferries at the moment but we will reinspect at the appropriate time.”

Earlier this week P&O said the Larne route and others would resume this weekend.

Rival ferry company Stena Line has been absorbing some of the business from would-be P&O customers, on its Belfast to Cairnryan route.

One worker said staff at the business were “working their socks off” to cope with the big jump in demand.

The business was thought to be meeting between 75 and 80% of the demand from P&O customers.

It had diverted one ship, the Nordica, from the Holyhead to Dublin route to service the demand.

As well as members of the public, P&O also provides services to commercial customers such as Asda and Marks & Spencer.