P&O jobs cull leaves ferry users high and dry

Hauliers and passengers forced to alter plans after mass sackings see Larne-Cairnryan service suspended

Sacked P&O staff and RMT members block the road leading to the Port of Dover. Credit: Gareth Fuller

Freight operators and passengers were scrambling on Thursday night to switch plans following the sudden mass sacking of 800 P&O Ferries employees, including dozens of skilled crew operating the Larne-Cairnryan route.

The company announced the action via a video message, then sent private security staff — some wearing body armour and balaclavas, and carrying stun guns and handcuffs — to remove staff from the European Causeway docked in Larne.

Sailings on the route are now suspended for at least five days and possibly a week, prompting concern over a serious disruption to the supply chain.

Around 300 lorries use the route daily, many of them carrying perishable goods on what is the shortest Irish Sea crossing.

Captains, engineers, electricians and other skilled deck and engine staff were sacked on Thursday, including around 70 operating the ferries between Scotland and here.

They were immediately replaced by cheaper agency staff, unions said. Other workers, mostly hospitality and already employed through agencies, remained on board.

While P&O was silent on Thursday night on why the services are suspended, it is believed the new crew needs to be trained up and may require the green light from maritime regulators to sail.

Fears were growing among the approximately 60 to 70 Port of Larne ground staff employed directly by P&O.

East Antrim MLA John Stewart said they had heard nothing from the company as events unfolded quickly on Thursday, adding that the crew members were “treated despicably”.

P&O, owned by Dubai-headquartered conglomerate DP World since 2019, said it had to take the action because the company was not “viable” after posting losses of £100m in the last financial year.

The sackings came two years after 1,100 staff were made redundant at the same time investors were paid a £270m dividend, which the company said it was legally obliged to disburse.

“Our survival is dependent on making swift and significant changes now. Without these changes there is no future for P&O Ferries,” the company said.

“These circumstances have resulted in a very difficult but necessary decision, which was only taken after seriously considering all the available options.”

Unions representing the seafarers told members to stay on board, but those stepping off the ship said they had little choice but to leave after being confronted by the security staff and warned they were trespassing, and that the redundancy package would be withdrawn if they did not do so.

Local politicians reacted with shock at the developments. It also caught industry insiders completely by surprise.

East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson, who spoke with chief executive Peter Hebblethwaite, said he was assured the jobs of ground staff at Larne were secure, but added he was “appalled” at the treatment of the seafarers.

“The way in which staff were removed from the ships is totally unacceptable and is not how any employer should treat their employees,” Mr Wilson said.

“Despite operating purely between UK ports, P&O will now be paying Third World wages to their crew.

“This raises serious concerns about the company’s morality.”

Immediate clarification is needed over the future of Larne Harbour, East Antrim Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson said.

“Given P&O owns Larne Harbour, urgent questions now need asked as to the potentially vast impact locally,” Mr Dickson said.

Passengers, hauliers and cargo are being redirected to Stena Line ferries, with the company saying it is trying to accommodate but is extremely busy. It confirmed it was trying to accommodate those booked on the P&O ferries between Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“Most freight companies have accounts with all ferry operators and they are doing what they normally do during periods of disruptions and move via alternative routes/operators where space is available,” Stena Line said.

Logistics UK, the trade body for freight transport, warned there will be disruption but that those in the business of moving goods were flexible and used to quickly switching methods, either using other ferries or, if needs be, air transport.

But Seamus Leheny of the organisation said: “This has just come out of the blue... really shocked the industry.”

Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union general secretary Mick Lynch said: “We are seeking urgent legal action and are again calling for the Government to take action to stop what is fast turning into one of the most shameful acts in the history of British industrial relations.”

Tom Long of law firm Shakespeare Martineau said: “P&O’s decision to fire 800 staff with immediate effect appears to contravene the requirements needed for a normal mass redundancy.”