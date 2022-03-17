P&O will not operate ships from Larne for ‘another week’ according to Economy Minister Gordon Lyons

P&O will not operate ships from Larne Port for “another week”, according to the Economy Minister Gordon Lyons.

On Thursday, the ferry operator announced they would be making 800 workers redundant saying it is "not a viable business" in its current state.

The firm, bought by Dubai-based logistics giant DP World in 2019, said it has suspended sailings "for the next few days".

The DUP minister said the company has informed politicians at Stormont that a suspension of sailings from Larne is to continue for the near future.

Former deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill tweeted her “solidarity” to the workers at P&O and claimed the company had shown “utter contempt to staff”.

She urged the Economy Department and British Government “to do everything they can to save jobs at a time of rising costs of living”.

Mr Lyons said the decision will have an “impact on the wider Northern Irish economy” and said the manner in which the announcement was made by the company was not “acceptable”.

“The company have informed us that it will be another week before ships can operate from Larne Port,” Mr Lyons said.

“Whilst customers have been directed to Belfast Port in the short term, they will not have the capacity to ramp up operations in a sufficient manner to accommodate demand.

“With over half of all our freight moving through Larne Port, this announcement will also cause supply problems for companies and supermarkets in Northern Ireland, as well as those firms based here who sell to GB.

“The Chief Executive of P&O has assured us that there will be no redundancies in the Port of Larne and that the company will be making an investment in the future to enhance the attractiveness of the Port.

“Whilst this is welcome, it does not make today’s announcement and the manner in which it was done any more acceptable.”

Workers currently on board P&O ships were instructed by unions not to leave.

Coaches carrying agency workers hired to replace them are parked near ships at ports.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said her thoughts are with the workers affected and said she was “shocked to hear the news”.

"This is a developing situation and officials are working on a cross-departmental basis to assess any local impacts, especially for supply chains, and are keeping in close contact with their counterparts in the Department of Transport in London,” she said.

"With the Economy Minister I am calling on the Secretary of State for Transport to take every possible step to save jobs and to maintain connectivity for passengers and freight on Irish Sea routes."

Mr Lyon’s DUP colleague Sammy Wilson said he expressed his “concern” to the chief executive of P&O about the decision.

“I expressed my concern at the manner in which the staff, who are to be made redundant, have been treated. I have been assured by the company that staff will be compensated for the lack of notice of termination,” the east Antrim MP said.

In a statement earlier on Thursday, a spokesperson for P&O said: "We have made a £100m loss year on year, which has been covered by our parent DP World. This is not sustainable.”

"Our survival is dependent on making swift and significant changes now. Without these changes there is no future for P&O Ferries.

“These circumstances have resulted in a very difficult but necessary decision, which was only taken after seriously considering all the available options.

"As part of the process we are starting today, we are providing 800 seafarers with immediate severance notices and will be compensating them for this lack of advance notice with enhanced compensation packages.

“In making this tough decision, we are securing the future viability of our business which employs an additional 2,200 people and supports billions in trade in and out of the UK. And we are ensuring that we can continue serving our customers in a way that they have demanded from us for many years.”

Ulster Unionist Party MLA John Stewart said the news has come as a “massive shock” and said the biggest concern he had was with the “lack of communication”.

"They are getting the news drip fed to them by the media... nothing from the company,” he told BBC Evening Extra.

"We need to hear cast iron guarantees from P&O about the long term sustainability and investment in Larne port to ensure the routes from Larne to Cairnryan continue.”

Responding to footage broadcast to workers via a video call earlier, in which the news was relayed to them, Mr Stewart’s party leader Doug Beattie tweeted: “Shocking... I can’t believe a company like P&O could sink so low.”

East Derry Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald added: “P&O’s treatment of workers today is nothing short of shameful.

“We’re in a cost of living crisis, that a company would make workers redundant in such an arbitrary fashion is disgraceful.

“Solidarity with the workers and their families.”

Meanwhile reaction has also come from Scottish First Minister Nichola Sturgeon who said she told the boss of P&O Ferries of her "utter disgust" at the treatment of the workers who have been sacked.

She said on Twitter: "I made clear that @scotgov stands with these workers and will do everything possible to ensure fair treatment for them.”