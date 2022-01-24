Parachute Regiment condemns flying of flags before Bloody Sunday anniversary as ‘unacceptable and disrespectful’

Parachute Regiment flags have appeared in the Drumahoe and Newbuildings areas

One of the Parachute Regiment flags flying in Drumahoe, Derry.

The Parachute Regiment has described the flying of its flag before the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday as “totally unacceptable and disrespectful behaviour”.

Thirteen people were killed and 18 wounded when paratroopers opened fire on civil rights demonstrators on Bloody Sunday in 1972. Another man died months later from his injuries.

Fifty years later no soldiers have been prosecuted for the killings.

Families are opposed to a proposed Government amnesty that would end all hope of criminal proceedings.

Former Prime Minister David Cameron previously acknowledged that the killings were “unjustified and unjustifiable”.

Ahead of commemorative events in the city, Parachute Regiment flags have appeared in the Drumahoe and Newbuildings areas of the city.

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie posted on Twitter: “I have said this many times. The flying of the parachute regiment flag on the anniversary of Bloody Sunday it wrong.

“It does nothing but hurt the victims who still grieve to this day & shows a total lack of respect & compassion. Please take them down.”

His comments were retweeted by the Twitter account of the Parachute Regiment which said: “100% agreed. Totally unacceptable and disrespectful behaviour.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood called for the immediate removal of the flags.

The Foyle MP said the flags were a blatant attempt to upset people in the city and called on unionist politicians to show leadership to have the flags removed.

“The erection of more Parachute Regiment flags in parts of Derry ahead of this week’s 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday has caused real hurt and anger throughout our city,” he said.

"This is a time where we should be supporting the Bloody Sunday families and reflecting on the terrible events of 50 years ago, not being distracted by the actions of a tiny minority who are determined to try and raise tensions in our city.

“The people who erected these flags speak for and represent nobody. Thankfully Derry is a city where people live side by side in peace and harmony and any right-thinking person will be appalled at the emergence of more of these flags in the lead up to such an important event in our shared history.

“These flags must be removed at once, they are an insult to the survivors of Bloody Sunday and the victims’ families. I would urge unionist politicians and community leaders in the areas where these flags have been erected to intervene and facilitate their removal.

"The anniversary of Bloody Sunday should be a moment for people in Derry and across this island to come together and reflect on the loss of 14 innocent lives. This attempt at cheap point scoring is shameful and should be condemned by everyone."

Alliance Foyle representative Rachael Ferguson called on those who erected the flags to remove them immediately.

“These flags are hurtful to the Bloody Sunday families, as well as many others in the city, and this act is purely designed to intimidate and create a chill factor for those who live, work or visit here,” she said.

“I don’t doubt for one second the vast majority of people who live in these areas didn’t back the erection of these flags and political representatives from all quarters should condemn this.

"The lengths to which a small minority of people will go to raise tensions is deeply disappointing.”