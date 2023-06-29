Parade to mark 25-years since Drumcree restricted by Commission following concern over ‘community tension’

A larger than normal Orange Order parade involving 3,000 people to mark 25 years since Drumcree has been prevented from marching down the Garvaghy Road in Portadown.

It follows a Parade’s Commission determination on Thursday which placed a number of conditions on the intended march organised by Portadown District LOL No 1.

It is almost 25 years since Portadown District Lodge was last allowed to complete the Sunday church parade via the mainly nationalist Garvaghy Road.

The Drumcree march became a serious political issue in 1995 when the RUC prevented Orangemen from finishing their route, resulting in loyalist rioting which threatened to destabilise the entire region.

Read more Shankill Butcher Eddie McIlwaine spotted marching in Whiterock parade

In the original submission for the anniversary event by organisers, the proposed return route included the Garvaghy Road.

The Parade’s Commission determination cited a number of factors for refusing the original parade route, including the significant increase in participants – almost 1,150 more people than the parade last year.

The Commission also stated following outreach events with groups including the Garvaghy Road Resident’s Coalition, it was “stressed” that any attempt to march the intended route by the order would “cause significant community tension”.

“The Commission has concluded that a restriction on the route remains necessary, proportionate and fair in respect of this parade,” the determination adds.

In April the DUP asked for a meeting with Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris to discuss ways of trying to resolve the long running dispute.

The request from Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart came after a meeting last year with Mr Heaton Harris’ predecessor Brandon Lewis, which also included Portadown Orange leaders.

District Master Nigel Dawson claimed Mr Lewis agreed to write to the Parades Commission after the talks but quit as Northern Ireland secretary soon afterwards.