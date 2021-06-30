Parades at 100 locations across NI focus of 2021 Twelfth celebrations, says Orange Order

Organising smaller demonstrations the best way forward for this year, says the Institution

Grand Master Edward Stevenson and Deputy Grand Master Harold Henning are encouraging everyone to enjoy a Twelfth near home this as local parades will be held at around 100 locations. Picture: Graham Baalham-Curry.

This year’s Twelfth celebrations will be marked at around 100 locations as part of what the Orange Order has said is one of the major highlights of Northern Ireland’s Centennial year.

Held on Monday, July 12, the Orange Institution confirmed on Wednesday the public will be able to enjoy the traditional sights and sounds of the Twelfth demonstrations with localised parades taking place.

The measure is in place in response in the ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

A statement said: “Over the last 18 months, lodges, bands and their friends and family have worked throughout local communities to support the NHS and key workers, help those living in isolation and ensure the spread of Covid-19 was curtailed as best as possible.

“With the current Covid-19 health guidelines limiting events to 500 participants, organising smaller parades was the best way to ensure the demonstrations went ahead.”

Grand Master Most Wor. Bro. Edward Stevenson said he was certain all members of the Orange Family would be delighted to be parading in Northern Ireland’s Centenary year.

“We have endured a difficult 18 months, having cancelled our meetings and parades, for the good of all in the community,” he said.

The Twelfth will be held with 100 local parades this year.

“Last year it was the ‘Twelfth at Home’ but thankfully this year, with the restrictions suitably eased, we are in a position to have district parades right across Northern Ireland.

“These smaller demonstrations will help reduce crowds, remove the need for travelling long distances to see a parade and ensure that we as an Institution continue to put the safety of everyone to the fore.

“This is for one year only and we are focused on having our traditional Twelfth of July celebrations in 2022.”

The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland is calling on everyone planning to attend a parade to respect the Covid-19 guidelines.

Spectators are advised to choose one parade to attend, avoid standing in crowds or walking alongside the parade, and be sure to wear face coverings when appropriate.

The Grand Master added: “We want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable Twelfth of July and the best way to do that is to look after yourself and others by respecting the health advice.”