Parades Commission place conditions over dissident republican Derry march on third anniversary of Lyra McKee’s death

A parade in Londonderry on Monday organised by a dissident republican group has had conditions placed upon it due to it taking place on the third anniversary of the murder of Lyra McKee.

The Parades Commission said they made their determination following several objections to the march which they said “highlighted the fact that the date of this parade is the third anniversary of Lyra McKee’s murder”.

In the determination they said the objections described it as being “an insult both to Lyra and her grieving family”.

They also highlighted objections which “allege that a number of high profile members of the organising body are implicated in Lyra’s murder”.

The Commission said they recognise the “extreme sensitivity and pain for this day for all of Lyra’s family and indeed the wider community”.

Last month Ms McKee’s sister Nichola Corner told the Sunday Life: “This parade is hugely disrespectful to Lyra. These are the people responsible for her death. It’s insult after insult.

“They don’t care about us, they don’t care that the New IRA killed Lyra, they don’t care about any of that.”

The march on Easter Monday organised by the National Republican Commemoration Committee group is expected to involve around 2,000 participants, with another 2,000 expected supporters and three bands.

They are set to march from Free Derry Corner from 2.30pm and disperse at 5pm from the City Cemetery.

The Commission has no power to ban parades but can place conditions upon contentious marches.

While in their document the Commission noted the organisers had “chosen to modify the usual route”, they placed a number of conditions on the event, including that “no paramilitary style clothing” should be worn and that “parades and flags, bannerettes and symbols relating to a prescribed organisation shall in no circumstances be displayed”.

Ms McKee was shot dead in Londonderry in April 2019 as she observed rioting in the Creggan area.

An extremist group styling itself the New IRA has previously claimed it was responsible for killing the journalist and author.

Last month five men were arrested in connection with the investigation into her murder.

Three men have previously been charged with Ms McKee’s murder, and another five have been charged with rioting and associated offences.