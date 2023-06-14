Paraglider crashes onto roof of house in Co Down
Emma Montgomery
A paraglider crashed onto the roof of a house in Magheralin on Tuesday evening.
Both the police and the fire service were called out to the incident on the Ballymacbredan Road.
A police spokesperson said: “Police received a report that a paraglider had crashed onto the roof of a house in the Ballymacbredan Road area of Magheralin on Tuesday evening, June 13.
“There were no serious injuries reported.”
Read more
A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said: “A fire officer was called to attend an incident on the Ballymacbredan Road in Magheralin where a paraglider landed on the roof of a house. No action was required by NIFRS and we left the scene at 9.54pm.”