'Paramilitaries' burgle home of Co Antrim pensioner

Masked men claiming to be from a paramilitary organisation carried out a burglary at the home of a woman in her 70s, police have said.

The burglary happened at a house in the Creevamoy Road area of Broughshane shortly after 8pm on Tuesday, December 3.

Three masked men wearing dark clothing entered the house and restrained the occupant, a woman in her 70s.

The gang, who claimed to be members of a paramilitary organisation, searched the house for about an hour and fled with cash via the rear gate of the property.

While not injured, the woman was left shaken by the ordeal.

Police have appealed for anyone with any information regarding the burglary to contact them on 101, quoting reference 1787 of 03/12/19.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.