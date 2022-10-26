Paramilitary groups now make up less than half of Northern Ireland’s organised crime gangs, says top PSNI officer

68 organised crime groups operating in Northern Ireland

A senior police officer has said that paramilitary linked organised crime groups now make up less than half the gangs operating in Northern Ireland.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan was answering MPs questions at a Westminster Committee looking at the policing of paramilitary activity.

He revealed that there were 68 organised crime groups currently operating in Northern Ireland.

“They’re solely focussed on crime, mainly drug importation,” he said, adding that some deal in people trafficking.

He said 22% of organised crime gangs operate on both sides of the border and 32% have direct links to paramilitary groups.

ACC McEwan told the committee of MPs that during lockdown, paramilitaries called in outstanding debts linked to drugs and loansharking and that any period of austerity could be seen in crime statistics.

“We saw that during the pandemic, loyalist paramilitary groups call in debts… which caused further problems in those communities.

“In terms of importation of drugs, they are becoming more ambitious, they are becoming more networked… that said they still don’t meet the threshold for Unexplained Wealth Orders that organised crime groups would because they are not as successful in monetary terms.”

Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry asked how the PSNI “engage with communities” whilst avoiding legitimising paramilitary figures who are well known in society by “negotiating” with them.

ACC McEwan said that while “our commitment to neighbourhood policing is clear”, the PSNI are listening to different voices in communities, including those who are transitioning.

“There is an underlying chain of thought that we are sometimes political in how we approach this and we are categorically not — where we find criminality, we will deal with it”, he said.

“Where we suspect criminality we will deal with it, there are leaders within communities who don’t have a formal role, but we will engage with them as well.

“I don’t know that policing is sending out a mixed signal.

“We seek to hear people’s voices… I think the nuances of Northern Ireland make that an allegation that is easily made and difficult to refute,” he added.

Read more Lack of buy-in from loyalists and republicans puts truth commission plan in serious doubt

SDLP MP Claire Hanna asked what could be done to prevent funding for communities in transition from being used to elevate the status of paramilitary groups.

“I think there are a lot of questions in that arena that are not directly the role of the police service,” said ACC McEwan.

Ms Hanna also asked if “paramilitary flags and murals are used to control community thinking but also to demoralise people who would seek to challenge the authority of those groups”.

“If their logos are flying unmolested in communities like mine and elsewhere for most of the year you would have very little confidence if you go to the police or if you try and raise issues about drugs being sold,” the South Belfast MP said.

ACC McEwan defended the PSNI’s position saying: “This needs to be joined up at an Executive level to allow other agencies to play their part early on with our support and to address the issues before it becomes a policing issue.”

Mrs Hanna also asked if ACC McEwan felt he had “political cover” to make those difficult policing decisions regarding the removal of flags and bonfires.

“Where something is explicitly unlawful and into hate crime territory then yes, I do believe we’ve that cover,” he responded.