Paramilitary money lenders ‘forcing vulnerable people into criminality’

Scourge of gangs operating across NI laid bare as campaign to tackle exploitation launched by Justice Minister

Paramilitary money lenders are forcing people who can’t pay back loans into criminality, according to a new campaign by the Department of Justice.

Money lenders charging high interest rates are known to be operating in many areas across Northern Ireland.

Despite this there have been no convictions for the offences, with a senior PSNI officer saying those in debt to the paramilitaries are often too afraid to speak out.

The offence exploits those on the lowest of incomes, with poor credit scores and therefore unable to borrow money from authorised lenders.

Instead, money — often in small sums of £50/£100 — is borrowed by those in desperate need from criminal gangs who demand weekly payments with interest rates of around 20% on the pound.

Those who can’t repay the loans are threatened with violence or forced to carry out criminal activity on behalf of the organisations responsible.

A hard-hitting advertising campaign urging those in financial distress not to borrow money from criminals, and with links to advice agencies, is being launched by the Department of Justice.

“Illegal money lenders don’t care about their victims, they are only interested in exerting control and exploiting vulnerable people for their own gain,” Justice Minister Naomi Long said.

The ‘Ending the Harm’ public awareness campaign, will focus on how paramilitary gangs use illegal money lending as a means to control and exploit vulnerable people.

The advert tells the story of how a young single mother’s situation deteriorates rapidly once she borrows money from an illegal lender.

The Justice Minister said: “Illegal money lending is an under-reported crime, but one that is commonplace across communities in Northern Ireland and is a practice which is closely linked to paramilitary gangs.

“It is a crime that targets vulnerable people when they are at their most desperate. We know from research and evidence that this is yet another example of how paramilitaries and those linked to them try to coerce and control people and communities for their own gain.

“The coercion that comes with illegal money lending means that it is common for victims of this crime to feel that they have no-one to turn to. But support and help is available.

“Advice NI, the independent advice network, runs a free and confidential debt service offering practical advice and support to people dealing with debt of any description.

"Furthermore, I would encourage all victims of criminal behaviour like this to contact the police.

“People have had to live with paramilitary control, violence, threats and exploitation for far too long. Life is hard enough without this.

"Families, communities and businesses are all desperate to return to normal after Covid-19 and the last thing they need is the negative influence of paramilitary gangs seeking to exert control, often for financial gain.

“The Executive Programme to address paramilitarism, criminality and organised crime aims to stop harm, both in the here and now and over the longer term.

"Through the Programme we will cut off paramilitary supply chains, whether that’s paramilitary drugs that ruin people’s lives, money-lending that leads to misery or the violence that leaves vulnerable kids shot and maimed in the street.

“There should never be any place for this and as a society, it’s so important we support the people who every day stop another generation being scarred in this way,” the Minister added.

The offence of money laundering comes under the Financial Services Act. In Britain this would be dealt with by regulatory bodies, but because of paramilitary involvement in Northern Ireland it falls to the PSNI.

To date no one has been convicted in Northern Ireland of illegal money lending. Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said part of the reason for that “very few people come forward to report”.

He added that the threat of “potential retribution from the lenders has meant there have been very few opportunities to take investigations in this space forward”.

“We are optimistic that can change we have a number of ongoing investigations, we have made arrests in connection with these offences and related activity and have a number of files before the Public Prosecution Service”, said ACC Singleton.

Advice NI, an independent charity, offers confidential debt advice to anyone who finds themselves in crisis and can be contacted on 0800 915 4604.