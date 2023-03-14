Paranormal group set to probe for ghosts at two Co Antrim tourist spots

Is there ghosts to be found in Co Antrim? — © Getty Images

There could be spooky goings on in Co Antrim as paranormal investigators were granted approval to search for ghosts in two tourists attractions.

Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors gave the requests the green light on Monday night.

County Antrim Paranormal Research Association (CAPRA), which carried out a ghost hunt at Mossley Mill in Newtownabbey in 2021, will now carry out a similar investigation at Sentry Hill in Carnmoney.

The Victorian farmhouse is now a council property and was built in 1835. CAPRA are also allowed to perform another investigation at Clotworthy House in Antrim.

The group has indicated its investigation would take place during one evening and would involve the use of equipment which detects temperature and frequency anomalies.

Clotworthy House is currently an arts centre, and was a former stable block and coach house in Antrim Castle Gardens. It was built in 1843 by the 10th Viscount Massereene.

CAPRA has reported it has investigated paranormal activity at other historic buildings, including the Grand Opera House in Belfast.

Speaking at the meeting on Monday evening, DUP councillor Victor Robinson, who backed the proposal to search the buildings, said it was doubtful that paranormal activity is taking place but wanted to allow the group to follow their investigation.

“It came up in our meeting last night,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I don’t know an awful lot about the paranormal so I’ll leave it up to the group to do their investigation.

“I’d say there probably are some ghosts about but I don’t know if there are any in our buildings.”

Alliance councillor Billy Webb questioned the impact it would have in relation to usage of the buildings.

“I raised concerns that if anything did turn up it would have an impact on visitors wanting to come to the buildings,” he said.

“I think that it is nonsense and that nothing will turn up but that was my concern.”

The council’s head of arts culture, tourism and events, Simon Goldrick, commented that paranormal activity might have a positive impact on tourism in the area.

Mr Goldrick felt that claims of ghosts in the Grand Opera House increased visitor numbers.

Previous paranormal investigations in the Grand Opera House claimed to have contacted the spirits of Harry and George, a pair of deceased stagehands from the 1980s.

Ghost hunters have also identified an unnamed woman who used to clean the building and an anonymous electrician who once worked there.

Another spook is thought to be a former assistant manager, JC Magee, who collapsed and died of a heart attack in the box office in 1928. He had worked at the Grand Opera House for 35 years.

Other paranormal investigations have found less intriguing results.

In 2017, the council granted permission to Ballyclare Paranormal Society to carry out a probe into any paranormal activity at Ballyclare Town Hall.

In 2011, Mossley Mill attracted the attention of North Belfast Paranormal Research Group which approached Newtownabbey Borough Council for night-time access to the building and grounds.

CAPRA were approached for comment regarding their investigations.