Paranormal investigators ask to search Co Antrim properties for possible ghosts

Could there be ghosts in Co Antrim? — © Getty Images

A paranormal research group is seeking permission to carry out investigations at a Victorian farmhouse and arts centre in Co Antrim.

Requests have been made to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for the paranormal investigations at the two visitor attractions in the borough.

County Antrim Paranormal Research Association (CAPRA), which carried out a ghost hunt at Mossley Mill in Newtownabbey in 2021, is seeking permission to carry out a similar investigation at Sentry Hill in Carnmoney.

The Victorian farmhouse is now a council property and was built in 1835.

CAPRA is also seeking permission to perform another investigation at Clotworthy House in Antrim.

The group has indicated its investigation would take place during one evening and would involve the use of equipment which detects temperature and frequency anomalies.

Clotworthy House is currently an arts centre, and was a former stable block and coach house in Antrim Castle Gardens.

It was built in 1843 by the tenth Viscount Massereene.

CAPRA has reported it has investigated paranormal activity at other historic buildings, including the Grand Opera House in Belfast.

In 2017, the council granted permission to the seven members of Ballyclare Paranormal Society to carry out a probe into any paranormal activity at Ballyclare Town Hall.

In 2011, Mossley Mill attracted the attention of North Belfast Paranormal Research Group which approached Newtownabbey Borough Council for night-time access to the building and grounds.

Both recent requests will be considered at a meeting of the council’s Community Planning Committee which meets on at Mossley Mill.