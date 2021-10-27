Parent group calls for independent review of school uniform arrangements in NI amid cost concerns

A parent campaign group has called for an independent review of the current arrangements for school uniforms in a bid to tackle what they say are unacceptable rising costs.

The Parent Engagement Group (PEG), formed by Naomi McBurney and Lindsay Robinson, has launched a school uniform discussion paper.

Within it, there is a call for an independent review of the current arrangements in Northern Ireland, with a particular focus on giving the Department of Education School Uniform guidance statutory powers, reviewing the guidance in line with current societal demands, and reviewing the grant amount and eligibility threshold.

The discussion paper, which was heavily influenced by the growing concerns from parents around the issue of high-priced school uniforms, has already been endorsed by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Doug Beattie and Naomi Long, along with Queen’s University professor Tony Gallagher, human rights lawyer Ciaran Moynagh, and poverty researcher and senior lecturer from Ulster University, Goretti Horgan.

In a parent survey carried out by the group in August, 94% of the 1,415 respondents said they were concerned about the cost of school uniforms. Over 70% of families felt under financial pressure and 75% of those respondents stated the financial pressure has impacted their health and wellbeing.

“This has long been an issue and Lindsay and I made a commitment to work hard beyond the August soundbites and challenge the growing problem with meaningful action,” said Ms McBurney, spokesperson for PEG.

“This discussion paper, and the achievable recommendations, does just that. For too long, our politicians have spoken out against the issue as parents and young people raise concerns but no substantive action has been taken to date to address the year-on-year growing uniform lists and branded PE kits,” she said.

“By placing an agreed financial cap on schools, and giving the current robust guidance a legislative role, we can achieve change for all families.”

The paper also draws on evidence from research carried out by The Children’s Society in 2020 that indicates that not only parents are negatively impacted by the high price of school uniforms, but children and young people are also affected.

To ensure the views of young people are also heard, PEG has collaborated with the Secondary Students’ Union of Northern Ireland to deliver a young person’s survey. The results of the survey will be presented to Education Minister Michelle McIlveen at a meeting on November 9.

Ms McBurney added: “Children and young people are not immune to the financial strain their parents are placed under to afford school uniforms and PE kits. Our research has indicated that parents are struggling but we also wanted to hear from young people about how they are impacted. The current guidance hasn’t been reviewed since 2011 therefore it is long overdue an update.

“It is crucial that children and young people have an input into those discussions and our request for an independent review very much supports that position. We are delighted to be working with SSUofNI and hope to see positive change for children, young people, and parents through the uptake by the Minister of our recommendations.

“In the interim, we would ask that schools look at their current policies, calculate the items within their lists, and review them with a lens that considers families with a wide-ranging income as it is all families that are experiencing the strain.”

The Parent Engagement Group is hopeful that the discussion paper will receive cross-party support and are well on their way to achieving that, along with a substantial list of stakeholder organisations backing their recommendations.

The Department of Education does issue guidance for schools to look at fair and reasonable pricing for uniforms which schools are encouraged to follow.

It added that while the current uniform grant is not in place to cover the entire cost of a school uniform, work is currently underway to review the criteria used to assess eligibility.

“The wearing of school uniforms in Northern Ireland is not governed by legislation but falls to schools to determine,” the Department said.

“The day-to-day management of schools, including school uniform policy, is a matter for school principals, subject to any directions that might be given by the Board of Governors.”