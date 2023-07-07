Parent hits out at Orange Order flag outside integrated school

The Orange Order flag appeared in Castlereagh this week, between Henry Jones Playing Fields and an integrated primary school

A concerned parent of a child attending an integrated school in east Belfast has raised a complaint about an Orange Order flag being placed outside the school grounds.

The flag appeared on a telephone mast near Lough View Integrated Primary School this week, which is also directly opposite Henry Jones Playing Fields.

The council-run sports facilities at the top of Church Road in Castlereagh are often used by the East Belfast GAA club and have been targeted in sectarian attacks multiple times before.

One mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, told the Belfast Telegraph that she believes the erection of the new Orange Order flag is another “attempt to intimidate” the club’s members.

“In all the years that my child has attended Lough View Primary School, I have never once seen any sort of flag from either community placed on that road,” she said.

“In my own opinion, that flag has been put there purely as a way of one side trying to ‘mark its territory’ against another, and the other school parents would be disgusted by it.”

The exact location of the flag is on a mast behind a fence, on the premises of Young Ones Nursery, a childcare facility registered with the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust.

The Orange Order is an exclusively Protestant fraternal organisation, and is a completely legitimate entity.

An Orange Order spokesperson told this newspaper that it owns the land that the flag has been erected upon.

They said: “This is an Orange Standard flag which is being flown at premises owned by the Orange Institution.”

A spokesperson for East Belfast GAA responded that the only comment the club will be making “is with regard to our playing of sports”.

Information obtained from Belfast City Council by the Belfast Telegraph has revealed that from April 2022 to March 2023, East Belfast GAA booked and paid for the use of Henry Jones Playing Fields from the council for a total of 264 hours.

A Freedom Of Information request further shows that the South Belfast Youth League, under which a number of underage soccer teams operate, booked the playing fields for another 250 hours during that time.

Eleven other organisations, including various sports clubs, schools and a church, filled up the rest of the allocated slots, with the next highest number of bookings coming in at 56 hours and the lowest being just two hours.

In May, the pitches were targeted in a false bomb threat, directed solely at East Belfast GAA.

The security alert ended within roughly 24 hours after nothing untoward was found during thorough searches, and both police and ammunition technical officers (ATOs) attended the scene.

The facilities are being modified to include both a full Gaelic games pitch and soccer pitch – despite prior claims that the site was being “reconfigured” solely for GAA use.