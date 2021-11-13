Parents’ concern at ‘overcrowded’ Toomebridge teen disco

Distressed parents have claimed a Co Antrim teen club event was “bedlam” - with one saying he “couldn’t believe” when his daughter said the club announced 1,700 people were in attendance.

The event was the ‘TeenElk’ club night, operated at The Elk Complex in Toomebridge.

The event operates as a club night for teenagers under the legal drinking age, with a “mineral bar only” policy in operation during the 8pm to midnight disco.

Tickets for the November 5 night sold out, with the organisers adding another date on November 19.

Concerns about last Friday’s event were raised on broadcaster Frank Mitchell’s U105 radio show.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Peter Speirs from Cookstown said his 15-year-old daughter had attended the disco with two friends.

He explained how his daughter described scenes of “bedlam” in the club and said she “dropped her mobile phone in the commotion”.

“I couldn’t believe when I heard from her there were 1,700 in the venue. They announced it [on the night],” he said.

“Bouncers were pushing people back and the crowd was pushing people forward. My daughter was caught in the middle.

“She dropped her mobile phone in the commotion. She took her life in her hands to retrieve it.

“I said she’s never going back. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing.”

Another woman, who only wished to be known as Laura, told this newspaper her 13-year-old daughter attended with two other friends.

The Magherafelt mother said bouncers were reportedly pushing people into the smoking area to try and ease the crowd.

She said she feared for her daughter’s safety and expressed relief that there was not an accident.

“From what she said there was far too many people allowed in. Something has gone wrong here, especially with it being a ticketed event.”

The PSNI said officers have received several reports of potential overcrowding at premises on Hillhead Road in Toomebridge.

Inspector Sterling said: “Subsequent enquiries suggest these reports may refer to an event which took place several days beforehand, on Friday November 5.

“Upon receipt of these reports, police have been working with partners and other statutory agencies in respect of a multi-agency approach to the concerns raised.

“Keeping people safe remains our priority and anyone with concerns about public safety or potentially dangerous overcrowding should contact the police immediately.”

The Elk was approached for comment on the event several times but did not respond.