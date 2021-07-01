Parents of little boy on heart transplant waiting list ‘absolutely thrilled’ with organ donation flower display

Daithi with dad Martin and Belfast Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl at the flowerbed

A heart-shaped flower display designed in support of organ donation has been unveiled in west Belfast.

It was put together by Falls Park gardeners using red begonias and silver dust foliage.

The project was launched in support of four-year-old Daithi Mac Gabhann, who is waiting for a heart transplant.

The little boy, from Belfast, was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome and has been on the waiting list for three years.

Daithi with dad Martin and mum Seph

His parents have set up a Donate For Daithi campaign to raise awareness of the need for more organ donors.

Dad Martin said: “We are absolutely thrilled that the Falls Park [gardeners] are helping us raise awareness of organ donation with the beautiful heart-shaped flowerbeds.

"We feel that talking about organ donation is the best way to help save Daithi’s life and we hope that these flowerbeds spark that conversation with some of the thousands of people that walk there every week.”

The family’s campaign for soft opt-out organ donation has been backed by politicians from across the spectrum.

Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK without such a system.

Under an opt-out regime, everyone would be considered as willing to donate their organs unless they had formally stated otherwise.

First Minister Paul Givan has already indicated his approval for a change in the law, previously tweeting that he had “given approval for legislation” from Health Minister Robin Swann.

Another flowerbed in support of the donation campaign has been planted at Ormeau Park.

A similar floral tribute to NHS staff was unveiled in Botanic Gardens last month.