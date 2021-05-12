Parents ‘should be told’ if their child is restrained at school

Intervention: Paris Hilton highlighted the need for reform to her 17m Twitter followers

The Department of Education has said that all parents should be told if their child is restrained in school and the incident should be recorded, in new interim guidance published for school leaders.

The guidance comes as campaigners wait for legislation against seclusion and restraint of children in schools in Northern Ireland.

But the guidance does not yet have any legal powers to force schools to record when they restrain a child.

The move comes after a decision last week by Stormont’s Education Committee to bring a motion to the NI Assembly calling for urgent action from the Department on the issue of restriction and seclusion of children, particularly those with special educational needs.

That followed an unlikely intervention from American media personality and socialite Paris Hilton, who has backed parents who have been campaigning for years to see the outdated laws, which are more than 20 years old, urgently updated.

In February Ms Hilton had testified to the Utah state senate about abuse she said she suffered as a teenager at a boarding school, including being forced into solitary confinement naked and being beaten.

She then issued a social message to her 17 million Twitter followers appealing for Northern Ireland to provide “meaningful protections” for children

A spokesperson for the Department of Education said: “We are currently undertaking a review of the use of restraint and seclusion in educational settings and have established a Working Group, supported by a Reference Group, to take forward the work.

“The overarching principle is that the best interests of the child should guide all decisions taken by staff in relation to children in their care.

“The issue of seclusion, including Deprivation of Liberty, is also being considered as part of the Department’s review. Children should never be locked in a room or left unaccompanied and must be able to leave when they want to.”

The interim guidance said that restraint or reasonable force should only be used as a “last resort” and should “never be used as a form of punishment or to make a child behave; and never deliberately cause pain/injury to a pupil”.

“All instances of the use of reasonable force/restraint should be recorded, parents/carers should be informed and follow-up support provided to the pupil and staff involved,” it said.

“Current guidance does not seek to define seclusion or indicate what forms of seclusion, if any, are permissible, and in what circumstances,” the DE guidance said.

The Department has committed providing further guidance on restraint and seclusion in the 2021/22 school year, ahead of any proposed changed to legislation.

The Education Committee motion, which should now be debated in the Assembly chamber, states that: “This Assembly expresses concern at the lack of statutory guidance from the Department of Education on the use of restrictive intervention on children and young people, particularly with additional support needs.”

Committee member Nicola Brogan said she now hopes the motion will receive the backing of the Assembly.

“I want to see full support across the parties for this,” the Sinn Fein MLA said.

“We can all agree that a number of weeks ago what we heard from parents of those children that had experienced restriction and seclusion was harrowing. Change needs to be made.”

Among those giving evidence to the Committee in February, Deirdre Shakespeare, who has campaigned for Harry’s Law since 2016 when she found out how much her then five-year old son Harry was being restrained when she saw a photo diary of his first year at his special school.

Harry’s Law would make it compulsory for schools to report to parents and the Education Authority when they had restrained or isolated a pupil, and it could take another step forward with Assembly backing.

“The Department has failed children for far too long,” she said. “Many parents have felt unable to speak out.

“It has been very difficult at times for me, but if I stay silent nothing will ever change. That’s why I’ve kept going.”

Mrs Shakespeare is now hoping more parents who have had similar experiences with the children will now come forward and has appealed to all those affected to complete her survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/ICARSNI2021 which can be done anonymously.