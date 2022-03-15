Parents ‘staggered’ to find Derry crèche locked and children refused entry

Bridie Canning holds her daughter, Rua (3) and her friend Mia Butler (3) outside Rosemount Resource Centre which they found closed this morning when they tried to attend creche. Picture Martin McKeown

Parents arriving to drop their children off at a crèche in Derry were shocked to find they had been locked out of the building.

On Tuesday morning parents stood outside Treehouse Crèche in protest at what was happening and demanded answers.

The same childcare facility, which looks after the needs of 40 children, was threatened with closure in 2021 due to a dispute between management and staff at Rosemount Resource Centre (RRC).

Mother Bridie Canning was due to leave her three-year-old daughter Rua off there.

She said: “I don’t know what is going on at the centre. I landed with my daughter and the gates were closed. A car was parked across the entrance and the children weren’t allowed in.

“We weren’t given any notice of this as parents. Rua is asking me questions about why she was wasn’t allowed in but it’s hard to explain to a three-year-old.

“Parents were staggered by the fact it was closed.”

She added: “People who are working would have had to take the day off to look after their children.

“I hope whatever has happened is going to be resolved. My wee boy who is eight now also attended Treehouse. It’s a great crèche and there are never any problems with it.”

Chairman of Derry Trades Union Council and UNISON community and voluntary branch, Niall McCarroll was in attendance in support of workers and affected families at the Rosemount centre.

He told the Belfast Telegraph: “Parents who turned up with the children this morning, and workers, arrived to find the gates were locked.

“Our members contacted us to say they were met with a placard which said the crèche was closed.

“Two people were trying to give out letters to parents.

“As far as we are concerned this has left workers unable to do their jobs and we will be providing whatever support we can.”

After a standoff, children were eventually granted entry to the crèche.

Last year a letter was sent to individuals responsible for running Treehouse Crèche.

It advised staff members that if they did not cooperate with RRC management then they would have “no alternative but to close the facility in the interests of child protection and safeguarding”.

In the correspondence, which was shared on social media, RRC management said they had asked to meet Treehouse employees to discuss staff ratios, staff training, individual education plans, and safeguarding and child protection.

The letter added: “I do not understand the action being taken by you as staff since your only standing is as employees of the Rosemount Resource Centre.”

That development came after a split was revealed between the management committee and staff at RRC.

Ten members of staff from RRC signed a letter of ‘no confidence’ in the management committee.

A list of grievances and concerns were laid out over two-and-a-half pages.

The letter was sent to the local council and circulated amongst councillors.

In response, a solicitor acting on behalf of the management committee asked the council to “address this issue”.

Workers who signed the letter say they have provided a collective 180 years’ service to the local community.

It’s understood that the créche formed its own independent board, however, RRC still own the building.

The Department for Communities and Rosemount Resource Centre have been contacted for comment.