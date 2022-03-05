Parents warned of organised fight in east Belfast

Parents in east Belfast have been warned about an arranged fight due to take place on Saturday afternoon.

A post on the PSNI’s East Belfast Facebook page said they had been made aware of the plans, and called on parents to speak to their children to find out where they are going if they are heading out this afternoon.

The statement said : "If they are already out, phone them and see where they are, and what they are doing.”

The PSNI have said they will have officers on patrol and will deal with any offences detected, adding: “We do not want any young people being injured.”