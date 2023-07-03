Paris tensions are worse than the Troubles, says NI writer who lives in French city

Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris

An award-winning author who grew up “chucking ‘halfers’ at the Army” in west Belfast before moving to Paris has said tension in the French city had been worse than “the hottest of hot times” during the Troubles.

Robert McLiam Wilson moved to Paris 15 years ago, a city that has just seen its fifth night of unrest sparked by the police killing of a teenager.

Police had made 719 arrests nationwide by early yesterday after a mass security deployment aimed at quelling France’s worst social upheaval in years.

The fast-spreading crisis is posing a new challenge to President Emmanuel Macron’s leadership and exposing deep-seated discontent in low-income neighbourhoods over discrimination and lack of opportunity.

The 17-year-old, whose death last Tuesday spawned the anger, identified only by his first name Nahel, was buried on Saturday in a Muslim ceremony in his hometown of Nanterre, a Paris suburb where emotion over his loss remains raw.

Robert McLiam Wilson

McLiam Wilson, who writes for Charlie Hebdo — the French satirical weekly magazine where 12 people were killed in 2015 after controversially depicting Muhammad — described the atmosphere in Paris following the teenager’s death.

“Everyone knew immediately that the banlieues (the under-privileged suburbs) would erupt in some kind of protest and rioting,” the Eureka Street author told the Belfast Telegraph.

“The same thing happened in 2005 after two kids were electrocuted while running away from the police.

“There is a lot more arson and looting this time — this could be because of the social media videos of US unrest of the last couple of years.”

He continued: “I grew up in the hottest of hot times in Belfast, but Paris has always struck me as more tense, more filled with suppressed rage and hatred.

“I’ve been attacked a lot more in Paris than Belfast or London. It can often feel like everyone hates everyone else.

“You don’t have to scratch hard to find it, particularly if you have a foreign accent like mine — people will delight in explaining to you how to avoid black/white/brown areas. There is huge cultural denial of this tension. Except among the working class.”

Despite geographical and cultural differences, the author said the similarities between the Troubles and Paris’ current state is “inescapable”.

But he said that although the conflict is undoubtedly serious, coverage can be sensationalised.

“Since the French police are now using armoured cars and even some vehicles that look like old school Northern Irish Saracens, the parallels are inescapable,” the former St Malachy’s College student said.

“I feel the same way now that I did then.

“Burning cars look amazing on TV but riots are remarkably undangerous to life and limb. They’re more slow-moving than tortoises — incredibly easy to skirt around, if you’re not a lorry driver or a bus driver, that is. Not all the kids doing it are wicked demons.

“I was chucking ‘halfers’ at the Army when I was eight or nine and I ended up going to Cambridge. I’ll never forget seeing a burning car outside the Rangers’ Supporters Club on Sandy Row, an excited phalanx of foreign photojournalists surrounding it, clicking away.

“But none of the pictures showed the row of backpackers behind them sitting on the low wall of the youth hostel, watching it all like it was Christmas.”

He added: “Paris is fine, France is fine. People forget this kind of stuff very quickly, just like everything else. Though it’s not much fun if you have a tiny little shop or café, barely breaking even and these hallions come and burn it down for you.”