Parking charges could be considered for popular NI forest park

One of Northern Ireland’s most popular forest parks could see the introduction of car parking charges amid concerns over security staff costs.

Hillsborough Forest Park has recently undergone major investment by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) which has led to a spike in visitors to the Co Down location.

The nature walk with 10 newly installed giant sized sculptures has made national headlines on its success.

However high staffing costs linked to managing over 250,000 visitors in just a three month period has given cause for concern at the council’s development committee this week.

UUP councillor Jim Dillon said: “I think Hillsborough Forest Park has been a complete success since its refurbishment a year or two ago.

“There has been some considerable cost to security, so should we now consider car parking prices.

“If we were to charge £2 per car that would be quite a lot of income to be made. It could pay for all the security staff and anything else we need to pay for.”

Some members in the chamber warned on the potential for an overflow of cars on to nearby roads to avoid potential car parking charges.

Donal Rogan, director of service transformation, replied: “There are a number of budget and incomes costs and we need to look at new options.

“There was a quarter of a million visitors in just one quarter year reported at Hillsborough Forest Park.

“The park is currently under review in the new tourism strategy policy for 2023- 28. The cost of paying for car parking stewarding from Covid payments (from the UK government) is ending.

“There will need to be for significant cut backs on stewarding. The costs are now biting into our own target budgets.”