Parking enforcement in Northern Ireland will return to pre-Covid levels from June

Parking enforcement across Northern Ireland is to be scaled back up to pre-Covid levels by June 1, the Department for Infrastructure has announced.

Enforcement action was scaled back in response to the latest lockdown from January 2021, with the department describing a “small team of Traffic Attendants (TA)” retained during that time.

Parking Enforcement in Northern Ireland is provided by the external service provider NSL Services Group (NSL), who furloughed approximately 70% of their TAs in response to reduced requirements.

The minister Nichola Mallon said Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) for all on-street parking and bus lane offences will recommence from June 1 2021.

“With the relaxation of Covid restrictions, town and city centres along with some other areas have become much busier and it is necessary for the Parking Enforcement service to be fully recommenced,” she said.

“It is important for economic recovery that we all support local businesses at this time and as Minister for Infrastructure I want to ensure that vehicles are parked safely and considerately, and that there is a turnover of parking spaces in our town and city centres.”

Admitting the move is unlikely to be “popular”, Ms Mallon said she had “carefully considered” the impact it would have on cities and towns ahead of what is likely to be a busy summer.

“With more people likely to be holidaying locally this summer, I would encourage everyone to park in a considerate and responsible manner when visiting local attractions and beauty spots in order to keep all road users, visitors and local residents safe,” she added.

“Enforcement is necessary as it assists with safe parking management and I would want to remind people of the important role that Traffic Attendants and others continue to play in this respect. I ask everyone to support and co-operate with them in their daily job and in doing so you will make travelling and parking much easier for all road-users.

“I want to thank the public for their support during this difficult time and ask that we all continue to follow the advice, and work together and responsibly to get through the challenges of Covid-19 as we look towards recovery.”