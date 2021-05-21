Parkrun organisers ‘hopeful’ of June 26 return in Northern Ireland

The community event was suspended in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After more than a year in limbo due to the coronavirus pandemic, Parkrun organisers are planning its long-awaited comeback next month.

It’s hoped the popular series of weekly 5km parkrun events will resume in Northern Ireland on June 26.

With Government restrictions lifting, Parkrun is taking a safety-first approach that gives event organisers and landowners plenty of time to prepare.

They need a significant number of landowners to give permission for races to return to avoid overcrowding at the mass participation event.

The community event, which began in London in October 2004 and attracts millions around the world on Saturday mornings, has been suspended since March 2020.

In a series of tweets today, ParkrunUK wrote: “Although perhaps not moving as quickly as we would like, it is clear that right across the UK, we are very close to returning all parkrun events in 1,000 local communities.

“We are in positive conversations with landowners for all other events where permission has not yet been forthcoming, and continue to work collaboratively with them to agree this new restart date.

“In Northern Ireland, we are hopeful that our 5k events may be able to return on Saturday 26 June, however work is ongoing in order to achieve clarity on that. We have now had confirmation that junior events can return straight away.”

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden, London Mayor Sadiq Khan and World Athletics president Lord Coe have all backed the return of the event.

There are 729 different locations across the UK holding the weekly events and more than three million registered runners.