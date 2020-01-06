Partial closure at Belfast's Odyssey as £17m facelift continues

Major enhancement works will see a new era dawn at the Odyssey complex

The Odyssey complex in Belfast will partially close from today as a £17m facelift is set to usher in a new era for the complex.

W5, Odyssey Cinemas and Odyssey Bowl will still be accessible, and there will be new temporary access points as work continues to transform the Titanic Quarter site into a prime leisure destination.

Construction began at the end of October and was scheduled to last for 17 months with completion expected in late spring 2021.

Eric Porter, chair of The Odyssey Trust Company, said new signage will make things easy for visitors.

"This is the end of an era and the start of a new chapter for Odyssey," he added.

"This project is perfectly timed to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the businesses."

The UK's largest cinema operator, Cineworld, and the UK's largest bowl operator, Hollywood Bowl, are among the new additions.

Guy Hollis, consultant for investors' company Matagorda 2, said the investment will "bring Odyssey in line with some of the best one site leisure destinations in the world" as he claimed the plans have been "met with really positive feedback".

The existing mezzanine level will be rebuilt to accommodate new restaurants and bars along with an enhanced entrance to the SSE Arena as part of the redevelopment. The bowling centre will close towards the end of this year to allow for a 20-lane refit when it reopens under a new operator.

The new cinema will be fitted out gradually with minimal disruption to visitors.

A £4.5m redesign of W5 is already under way with the re-imagined centre due to open its doors on June 6 this year.

The project is anticipated to create more than 80 construction jobs.