Partial solar eclipse set to darken NI skies on Tuesday morning

A partial solar eclipse is set to darken the skies over Northern Ireland on Tuesday morning.

The astronomical event will start just after 10am when the moon begins to pass between the sun and the earth and will peak between 10.10am and 11.40am across the island of Ireland, reaching its maximum at 10.53am.

Up to 25% of the sun's diameter will be covered at the peak, making the sun appear slightly crescent shaped.

Marc Sarzi, Head of Research at Armagh Observatory and Planetarium, said that these partial eclipses occur on average every couple of years, adding that the last one took place in the UK just last year.

He said: “Although total solar eclipses are extremely rare events, occurring on average every 360 and 420 years at any given place on Earth, partial solar eclipses occur on average every 2 to 5 years.

“In fact, the last partial eclipse in the UK took place just last year on June 10, when nearly half of the sun appeared obscured from Northern Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“This happened because the moon was partially in front of the sun but didn’t obscure all of its light.”

Mr Sarzi added that most people do not notice partial eclipses taking place because enough light is coming from the sun to produce normal daylight, but urges viewers not to look directly at the sun with the naked eye.

“When a partial eclipse occurs, the bits of the sun that are not masked by the moon cast enough light on earth to produce normal daylight,” he explained.

“Therefore, people would not necessarily notice that a partial eclipse is happening.

“In fact, to observe it you would need visual aids, for example, a sun safe viewer.

“These are simple to obtain or to make yourself with a cardboard box and tin foil. Certainly, you should not try to look directly at the sun with the naked eye.”