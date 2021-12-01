Partially sighted woman and her dog threatened at knifepoint in south Belfast

A partially sighted woman and her dog were threatened at knifepoint by two men in south Belfast on Sunday evening.

Police said the incident happened at around 8.30pm in the Elm Street area of the city.

They said the men approached the woman – who is aged in her 60s - and demanded money.

Police said the woman has been left “traumatised” and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

PSNI Detective Sergeant O’Flaherty said: “A woman, who is partially sighted, was approached by two males. One of the men pulled a knife and threatened the woman and her dog, demanding money.

“The woman, who is aged in her 60s, handed over her purse, which contained a sum of money.

“This was a despicable and utterly cowardly act, which has left the victim understandably traumatised.

“I am appealing to members of the public to contact us with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem. Please call 101 quoting reference number 1389 of 30/11/21.”

“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”