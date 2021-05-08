Partner of missing Belfast man issues emotional appeal

The partner and family of a missing Belfast man have issued an emotional appeal for him to get in touch.

Abhristin Ocadhlaigh was last seen leaving Royal Victoria Hospital around 6.45pm on Sunday, May 2.

He is described as slim to medium build, 5’6” in height and with black, short hair.

Police say he is considered vulnerable and is thought to be experiencing some paranoia at present but does not pose a risk to others.

Officers have seen CCTV footage of Abhristin in stores in Portadown where it’s believed he bought a number of items including a distinctive red coat which he was later seen wearing in a supermarket in the same area.

Reaching out to him directly, his partner Nieves Carranza said: “We understand that you are struggling and that you might be scared and worried, but we really need to hear from you and know that you are safe. We love and care about you and just want you home. We are all here for you, please let us know where you are. You can call on any of us any time, or call the police, just let us know you are ok.”

Senior Investigating Officer Inspector Richard Reid said: “We all want to ensure that Abhristin is found safe and well and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries to that end. We continue to ask the public for their help. We believe he may still be in the Portadown or the Lurgan areas, and I would like people and businesses in those areas to please take a look at his photo and if you see him, call us on 101 so we can help reunite him with his loved ones.”