Parts of firearm and bullets found during Belfast security alert- Derry alert declared 'elaborate hoax'

A security alert in Belfast has ended after a member of the public found parts of a firearm and a number of rounds of ammunition.

The alert occurred on the Springfield Road on Monday afternoon.

The items have been removed for further forensic examination and all roads in the area have reopened.

Meanwhile, a security alert in Londonderry that resulted in a school being evacuated has been declared an elaborate hoax.

Parents of pupils at St Columb's College on Buncrana Road were told to pick up their children after a suspect device was found on the nearby Collon Lane on Monday morning.

In a message to one parent, the school said: "Due to the presence of a potential suspect device on Collon Lane we have been advised by the PSNI to evacuate the school with immediate effect.

"If you can arrange to pick your son up, please do so, the main school car park will be unavailable but the pitches will be available for parking. We are also arranging for buses to bring pupils to the Foyle Street Depot."

A number of homes in the area were also evacuated.

Police and Army Technical Officers attended the scene and examined the object, which was later declared an elaborate hoax.

Residents have been allowed to return to their homes.

PSNI Inspector Vince Redmond said: "I understand the disruption this incident caused for local residents who had to leave their homes as our officers worked to make the area safe.

"I want to thank the local community for their understanding and patience. Those involved showed a complete disregard to public safety and the education and welfare of those pupils impacted.

“I would appeal to anyone with information about this incident to call us on 101, and quote reference number 330 02/11/20.

"You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org."

Meanwhile, a security alert in Belfast is ongoing.