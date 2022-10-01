Parts of Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini budget were ‘monumentally stupid’, claims Arlene Foster

Dame Arlene Foster has branded parts of Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s financial statement as “monumentally stupid”.

The former DUP leader and First Minister criticised his decision to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses and scrap the top rate of income tax, saying it was a “gift” to Labour.

She spoke out as Finance Minister Conor Murphy again warned that Mr Kwarteng is taking “a huge gamble” on the economy.

Today the Chancellor defended his mini-budget by saying the Government "had no other choice" than to do "something different" to spark the economy.

It comes at the end of a tumultuous week which saw the pound slump to an all-time low against the dollar and the Bank of England forced to spend billions buying up government debt to prevent a collapse of the pensions industry.

The sell-off of sterling prompted fears that millions of mortgage holders could face crippling rises in their repayments as the Bank moves to ratchet up interest rates to shore up the currency and put a lid on inflation.

The turmoil erupted after markets took fright at Mr Kwarteng's £45bn package of unfunded tax cuts - the biggest in half a century - while committing billions to capping energy bills for the next two years.

Dame Arlene, speaking on Radio 4’s Any Questions, said: “There were parts of the announcement that were clearly focused on going for growth - cutting income tax and not allowing the Corporation Tax rise to go ahead.

“But I think it was monumentally stupid to include the bankers’ bonus and the cut in rate of tax, and I actually think that has taken away from some of the good that was in the package and it was a gift of course to Labour, just before their party conference took place.”

She added: “I know it was a ‘mini-budget' - I don’t think it was a very mini budget - but I would have liked to have seen, for example, it dealing with issues like getting women back into the workplace.”

On Saturday, Stormont’s Finance Minister joined his counterparts from other devolved governments in seeking an urgent meeting with Mr Kwarteng, saying immediate actions are needed to reverse the damaging effects of the Government’s tax proposals.

Mr Murphy, the Welsh Finance Minister and Scottish Finance Minister highlighted the profound impact of “the largest set of unfunded tax cuts for the rich in over 50 years” warning that it is “a huge gamble on the public finances and the health of our economy”.

In a joint letter to Mr Kwarteng, they warn against being condemned to another decade of austerity and express deep concern over reports that Whitehall Government departments will be asked to make spending cuts to balance the budget, which may have profound consequences for devolved budget settlements already eroded by inflation.

But on Saturday, as Prime Minister Liz Truss admitted the strategy had caused "disruption", Mr Kwarteng said the public expected public spending would be tightly controlled.

"The British taxpayer expects their government to work as efficiently and effectively as possible, and we will deliver on that expectation," he wrote in The Daily Telegraph.

"Not all the measures we announced last week will be universally popular. But we had to do something different. We had no other choice."

The Chancellor also insisted he will produce a "credible plan" to get the public finances back on track with a "commitment to spending discipline".

As Tories prepared to head to Birmingham for their annual conference, Ms Truss warned the country faced a "difficult winter" ahead as she indicated she had no plans to reverse her tax-cutting agenda.

"I recognise there has been disruption but it was really, really important we were able to get help to families as soon as possible," the PM said in a pooled interview with broadcasters on Friday.

"This is going to be a difficult winter and I am determined to do all I can to help families and help the economy at this time."

With the Tories tanking in the opinion polls - one showed Labour opening up a hitherto unthinkable 33-point lead - some Conservative MPs have been pressing for a change of course.

Despite having been in Downing Street for less than a month, some have questioned whether Ms Truss can now survive to the end of the year as the party has seen its reputation on the economy shredded.

The Prime Minister, however, insisted that Mr Kwarteng was right to cut taxes as part of their plan to drive up the UK's sluggish rate of economic growth.

"What is important to me is that we get Britain's economy back on track, that we keep taxes low, that we encourage investment into our country and that we get through these difficult times," she said.

With some analysts warning of a squeeze on public spending to get debt under control, the Prime Minister again refused to commit to the annual uprating of benefits in line with inflation - something Rishi Sunak had promised to do when he was chancellor.

Pressed in her interview, Ms Truss said only that it was "something the Work and Pensions Secretary (Chloe Smith) is looking at".

She added: "What is important to me is that we are fair in the decisions we make, but most importantly that we help families and businesses at this very difficult time with their energy prices."

A key ally of the Prime Minister, Levelling Up Secretary Simon Clarke, however, went further suggesting the Government was looking to shrink the overall size of the state.

"I think it is important that we look at a state which is extremely large, and look at how we can make sure that it is in full alignment with a lower tax economy," he told The Times.

Mr Kwarteng is due to publish a medium-term fiscal plan setting out how he intends to get debt falling as a proportion of GDP alongside an updated set of economic forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) on November 23.

The absence of new projections from the independent OBR was seen as one of the key reasons why the markets reacted so badly to the Chancellor's mini-budget.

Some Tory MPs have been pressing him to bring forward the date of publication so as to restore market confidence in the Government.