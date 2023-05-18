Party leaders vote early as polls open across Northern Ireland for local government election

Polling stations across Northern Ireland have opened for voting in local government elections

UUP leader Doug Beattie arrives at the polling station at Seago Primary School in Co. Armagh. (Pic: Jonathan Porter/PressEye) — © Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Michelle O'Neill cast her vote at St Patrick's Primary School in Annaghmore (Pic: Pacemaker)

Party leaders headed to the polling stations early as voting started in the local government election.

Voters will choose 462 councillors across 11 councils, with 807 candidates in contention.

The voting continues until polling stations close at 10pm.

Sinn Fein’s northern leader Michelle O’Neill voted at St Patrick’s Primary School in Coalisland, Co Tyrone. After voting, Ms O'Neill spoke to some of her party's candidates in the area.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is expected to vote later in the day in Co Down.

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie cast his vote at Seagoe Primary School in Portadown, Co Armagh.

Despite a dry and sunny start, early anecdotal evidence from count centres suggested a slow but steady stream of voters.

Mr Beattie said he thought more people would turn out to vote later in the day when they had finished work.

Alliance leader Naomi Long voted at the polling station at St Colmcille's Parochial Hall in the Upper Newtownards Road, east Belfast.

And SDLP leader Colum Eastwood voted at the Model School in Co Londonderry, accompanied by his two young daughters.

The 11 local councils are responsible for a number of services, including waste collection, street cleaning, local planning, leisure services and parks.

Those casting a ballot will require photographic ID, such as a passport, driving licence (provisional accepted) bus passes and travel passes, while an Irish passport card is also accepted.

Thursday’s voting uses the single transferable vote (STV) method meaning the ballot will require voters to rank candidates in order of preference using numbers – beginning with ‘1’ and then ‘2’ and so on.

It has been a low-key election campaign, largely overshadowed by the visit to Northern Ireland of US President Joe Biden, commemorations of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and the coronation.

The DUP are currently the largest party in local government with 122 councillors and are running 152 candidates this time.

Sinn Fein, who will be hoping replicate their Assembly election results from last year, when they emerged as the largest party, are fielding 162 candidates.

Alliance are running 110 candidates across the 11 council areas while the Ulster Unionist Party are running 101 candidates.

The SDLP are running 86 candidates in this election and the TUV have 46 candidates.

The Green Party have 37, Aontu are fielding 19 and People Before Profit have 16 while a number of smaller parties and independent candidates will also contest the election.

Counting begins on Friday morning and is expected to last into Saturday afternoon.