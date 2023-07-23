Breaking | 

Passenger dies after Co Tyrone crash while driver remains critical

The Northern Ireland Air Ambulance was dispatched to the incident which occurred on Friday morning

Niamh Campbell

Police have confirmed that a person has died after a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Co Tyrone on Friday morning.

The crash, involving a white Mercedes GLA 200, occurred on the Curr Road in Omagh, shortly before 11.30am on July 21.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Two people were taken to hospital for treatment. Sadly, we can confirm that a passenger in the vehicle passed away from their injuries. The driver of the vehicle remains in a critical condition.

“The road, which was closed for a period of time, has since re-opened to road users.

Sergeant Braiden from the Collision Investigation Unit, added: “Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision or who has dash-cam footage to please contact us on 101 quoting quote reference number 659 of 21/07/23.”

