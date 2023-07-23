Passenger dies after Co Tyrone crash while driver remains critical

The Northern Ireland Air Ambulance was dispatched to the incident which occurred on Friday morning

Police have confirmed that a person has died after a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Co Tyrone on Friday morning.

The crash, involving a white Mercedes GLA 200, occurred on the Curr Road in Omagh, shortly before 11.30am on July 21.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Two people were taken to hospital for treatment. Sadly, we can confirm that a passenger in the vehicle passed away from their injuries. The driver of the vehicle remains in a critical condition.

“The road, which was closed for a period of time, has since re-opened to road users.

Sergeant Braiden from the Collision Investigation Unit, added: “Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision or who has dash-cam footage to please contact us on 101 quoting quote reference number 659 of 21/07/23.”