Passenger dies from injuries while driver ‘critical’ after Omagh crash

A passenger involved in a car crash in Co Tyrone has died from their injuries two days later, police said.

Two people were hospitalised after a white Mercedes GLA 200 crashed on the Curr Road in Omagh shortly before 11.30am on Friday.

A passenger in the car has died from their injuries while the driver remains in a critical condition.

The road has since reopened for traffic.

Sergeant Braiden from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our investigation is under way and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision or who has dash-cam footage to please contact us on 101 quoting quote reference number 659 of 21/07/23.”