Pastor apologises for Ian Paisley ‘dishonouring Jesus’ remarks by joining Van Morrison’s verbal attack on Robin Swann

A leading pastor has apologised to Ian Paisley after saying the DUP MP was “dishonouring Jesus” when he took to the stage in the Europa Hotel last week with Sir Van Morrison to launch a verbal attack on Health Minister Robin Swann.

Mr Paisley was at last Thursday’s event at Belfast’s Europa Hotel that went ahead as a dinner after a planned series of Van Morrison gigs had to be cancelled at the last minute.

The management of the hotel blamed confusion by Stormont ministers for the late notice, believing they had been given the green light to proceed.

The dinner section went ahead, before a video of a previous gig by the Belfast singer-songwriter was played.

Mobile phone footage of the legendary blues musician, who is outspokenly anti-lockdown, showed him chanting “Robin Swann is very dangerous” on stage and then calling for the North Antrim MP to join him where they continued the chant.

Pastor Malcolm Duncan of Dundonald Elim Church used his Sunday sermon to hit out at Mr Paisley’s behaviour.

“I can’t decide that at one point I’m going to take off my Christian hat and put it in a box and then say something and put it back on after I’ve taken it out of the box, I don’t get that choice. I’m a public figure and everything I do is impacted by my faith and I need to remember that,” Pastor Duncan said on Sunday.

“That means when a leading politician in Northern Ireland, constantly and consistently telling people he is a Christian, goes to a lectern in a hotel and shouts at the top of his voice that our health secretary is dangerous he is dishonouring Jesus.

“And he is dishonouring the church of which I am a part, and he needs to stop it.”

In an online video posted on Tuesday, Pastor Duncan said he wished to apologise to Ian Paisley and his family for his weekend remarks.

“I believe that criticism was valid. I believe it was right to challenge his behaviour, shouting about the Health Minister,” he said.

“I believe also however I have made a mistake in the way in which I did that.”

The Dundonald pastor also stressed that he had not been forced into his apology or that it was in response to the hundreds of angry messages he has received for speaking out against the MP.

“I’m making this statement because I’m a Pastor and a Christian and because Ian Paisley is my brother in Christ. In the end the tone of what I said was equally wrong. How I articulated my view and concerns around Ian Paisley’s behaviour were just the same as what Ian himself did and I’m sorry.

"I’m sorry to Ian and his wife, his children and wider family. He is still my brother in Christ and I thank God for him. I note also and welcome that he had apologised for his remarks.

“I want to put all those things aside for a moment and say that I’m sorry that I’ve got that wrong, that I hurt him and increased the burdens on him.”

He added: “Please forgive me if my words and actions added more pressure to you."

Addressing his congregartion, he said: “I’m sorry if that comment in my Sunday sermon presented me as an angry and aggressive man. That’s not who I am and I do believe that conduct in public life matters and those of us who call ourselves Christians should have the humility to admit when we get it wrong and apologise.”

While Mr Paisley tried to pass the hotel rant off as “parody, comedy and banter”, Sir Van remains defiant and refused to apologise when confronted by the Sunday Life.

Mr Paisley has since telephoned Mr Swann to apologise and labelled the incident a "parody".