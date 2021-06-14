Pastor slams Ian Paisley for ‘dishonouring Jesus’ by joining Van Morrison’s verbal attack on Robin Swann

A leading pastor has hit out at Ian Paisley, saying he was “dishonouring Jesus” when he took to the stage in the Europa Hotel last week with Van Morrison to launch a verbal attack on Robin Swann.

Mr Paisley was at an event at Belfast’s Europa Hotel that went ahead as a dinner after a planned series of Van Morrison gigs had to be cancelled at the last minute.

The management of the hotel blamed confusion by Stormont ministers for the late notice, believing they had been given the green light to proceed.

The dinner section went ahead, before a video of a previous gig by the Belfast singer-songwriter was played.

Mobile phone footage of the legendary blues musician, who is outspokenly anti-lockdown, showed him chanting “Robin Swann is very dangerous” on stage and then calling for the North Antrim MP to join him where they continued the chant.

Pastor Malcolm Duncan of Dundonald Elim Church used his Sunday sermon to hit out at Mr Paisley’s behaviour.

“I can’t decide that at one point I’m going to take off my Christian hat and put it in a box and then say something and put it back on after I’ve taken it out of the box, I don’t get that choice. I’m a public figure and everything I do is impacted by my faith and I need to remember that,” he said.

“That means when a leading politician in Northern Ireland, constantly and consistently telling people he is a Christian, goes to a lectern in a hotel and shouts at the top of his voice that our health secretary is dangerous he is dishonouring Jesus.

“And he is dishonouring the church of which I am a part, and he needs to stop it.”

While Mr Paisley tried to pass the hotel rant off as “parody, comedy and banter”, Sir Van remains defiant and refused to apologise when confronted by the Sunday Life.

Pastor Duncan told his congregation that his criticism of the DUP had “nothing to do with where my politics lie”.

“My allegiance, and hear me loud and clear … my allegiance is to Jesus Christ first and centre.”

And the Dundonald pastor added that he expected to be critiqued for speaking out against the MP.

“I can guarantee the keyboard warriors will be out, by the time I get home, and this is not be exaggerating, I’ll have about 600 emails telling me I’m a disgrace to the cloth, telling me I shouldn’t say things like this.”