Pat Finucane: Ombudsman says inquiries depend on resources as parties write to Secretary of State

The Police Ombudsman has said investigations into issues related to the murder of Pat Finucane which have not yet been addressed will progress "when resources allow".

It's after Secretary of State Brandon Lewis on Monday said a public inquiry into Mr Finucane's murder in February 1989 would not take place at this time, saying it was due to other review processes needing to run their course.

Those include a review of the case by the Police Service of Northern Ireland early next year and further investigation by the Police Ombudsman.

Mr Finucane was shot dead by loyalist paramilitaries from the Ulster Defence Association (UDA). His family have campaigned to have London fulfil a commitment given 20 years ago to hold an inquiry after examinations found state forces colluded in his murder.

In a statement, the Ombudsman said at this stage, events connected to the murder of Pat Finucane are not central to any of their ongoing investigations.

There were 13 matters identified during a previous review, it added, and these will be included in ongoing relevant investigations where possible.

Two of those have been looked at as part of a broader enquiry into whether police took appropriate steps around a number of loyalist attacks in south Belfast in the 1990s.

Others have been included in a major investigation about police conduct in relation to UDA activity and the remaining issues are to be progressed as standalone cases

The Ombudsman said: "Each of these matters was assessed using our case prioritisation policy. This policy informs the sequencing of our historical enquiries given available resources.

"Those matters which have not progressed to investigation at this stage will be advanced when resources allow."

Meanwhile, four Stormont parties have written to Brandon Lewis urging him to reconsider his decision not to hold a public inquiry into the murder.

The letter was signed by Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill, the SDLP's Colum Eastwood, Alliance deputy leader Stephen Farry and the Green Party's Clare Bailey.

They said the Government's decision was "neither a credible nor tenable position".

"It was an insult to the Finucane family," they added.

"Your approach to this matter is now a matter of serious public concern."